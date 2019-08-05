This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Power's bid to retain PGA Tour card heads to play-offs

Power carded a final round 69 to finish on seven under-par at the Wyndham Championship.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,214 Views 4 Comments
Seamus Power at the Irish Open.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SEAMUS POWER’S BATTLE to retain his PGA Tour card heads to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after he failed to move inside the top 125 FedEx Cup standings at the Wyndham Championship.

JT Poston claimed the victory for his first PGA Tour title, defeating Webb Simpson by one shot. He signed for a 62 on the final day as the challenge of South Korean Byeong Hun An fell away, leaving Poston to edge out Simpson.

Power carded a final round 69 to finish on seven under-par, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the play-offs.

150 players will fight it out for 50 TOur cards of varying levels of membership at the the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for next season. 

“There was some good stuff to build on going into the Korn Ferry play-offs so I just have to go there and play well,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It was frustrating as I had high hopes going into the season but you don’t really have much time to regroup. You’ve just got to take a few days off here and get ready to go again in 10 days’ time.”

The42 Team

