Power's bid to retain PGA Tour card heads to play-offs

SEAMUS POWER’S BATTLE to retain his PGA Tour card heads to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after he failed to move inside the top 125 FedEx Cup standings at the Wyndham Championship.

JT Poston claimed the victory for his first PGA Tour title, defeating Webb Simpson by one shot. He signed for a 62 on the final day as the challenge of South Korean Byeong Hun An fell away, leaving Poston to edge out Simpson.

Power carded a final round 69 to finish on seven under-par, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the play-offs.

150 players will fight it out for 50 TOur cards of varying levels of membership at the the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for next season.

“There was some good stuff to build on going into the Korn Ferry play-offs so I just have to go there and play well,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It was frustrating as I had high hopes going into the season but you don’t really have much time to regroup. You’ve just got to take a few days off here and get ready to go again in 10 days’ time.”

