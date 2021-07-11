Seamus Power chasing another top 10 finish after his final round of 66 on PGA Tour

A SUPERB BACK nine helped Seamus Power hit a final round off 66 at the John Deere Classic to leave him in the hunt for another top 1o finish.

The Waterford native picked up four shots between the 11th and 15th to move up the leaderboard. He is currently in the clubhouse on -15, four shots behind leader Lucas Glover who has played 17 holes.

Power began the day in a tie for 21st but started his final round brightly with birdies on the 2nd and 4th. He couldn’t add to that on the front nine though and dropped a shot on the par-four 9th to reach the turn on -11.

Then the 34-year-old’s best form occurred with birdies on the par-four 11th, par-three 12th, par-four 14th and par-four 15th. The last of those left them just a shot off the lead and potentially on the brink of something greater.

But he ended up recording three straight pars to finish, as birdie opportunities with putts from inside 15 feet could not be registered on any occasion.

The round added to his earlier efforts this week in the opening three rounds in Illinois of 68, 67 and 68. It continued a blistering run of form on the PGA Tour by Power after his previous four starts had yielded two top 10 finishes and another two in the top 20.

He was tied 8th in last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and in a tie for 9th in the AT&T Byron Nelson back in May.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!