First round 65 for Seamus Power on PGA Tour to lie three shots off the lead

SEAMUS POWER FIRED a first round 65 in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship to lie three shots off the lead.

The Waterford native is six-under par and is in a tie for 16th in a congested leaderboard after the first round action at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Power enjoyed a strong start with four birdies on the front nine as he picked up shots at the 2nd, 4th, 7th and 9th holes, with no bogeys on his card early on.

He built on that promise with further birdies at the 11th and 12th before handing them back with bogeys on the 13th and 15th.

Yet Power finished impressively with birdies on the 16th and 17th to move back up the leaderboard.

Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott are the leaders on nine-under after their opening rounds of 62.

Power tees off today in his second round at 12.08pm Irish time, playing alongside Canadian Nick Taylor and American Tyler Duncan.