Second round 66 leaves Seamus Power with share of the lead in Detroit

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER, at the time of writing, is among a quartet on -11 and sharing the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The in-form Bryson DeChambeau also sits 11 under par with his countrymen, Matthew Wolff and Mark Hubbard.

Powers brilliant bogey-free adds to his opening round 67 to leave in in prime position for the weekend at the PGA event.

Power made the turn on -3 as he birdied the seventh for the second day running. He capitalised on a clean card and a further birdie on 10 with back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 to earn the share of the lead.