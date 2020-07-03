This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Second round 66 leaves Seamus Power with share of the lead in Detroit

The Irishman is breaking up the American dominance heading into 4th of July weekend.

By Sean Farrell Friday 3 Jul 2020, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 785 Views 1 Comment
Power watches his tee shot on the 9th.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Power watches his tee shot on the 9th.
Power watches his tee shot on the 9th.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER, at the time of writing, is among a quartet on -11 and sharing the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The in-form Bryson DeChambeau also sits 11 under par with his countrymen, Matthew Wolff and Mark Hubbard.

Powers brilliant bogey-free adds to his opening round 67 to leave in in prime position for the weekend at the PGA event.

Power made the turn on -3 as he birdied the seventh for the second day running. He capitalised on a clean card and a further birdie on 10 with back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 to earn the share of the lead.

