Thursday 19 January 2023
Seamus Power (file pic).
# Off the Mark
Seamus Power and Shane Lowry both in top five in Abu Dhabi
The Irish duo have made a bright start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
53 minutes ago

IRISH DUO SEAMUS Power and Shane Lowry are both in the top five after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Power carded a six-under 66 to sit fourth, while Lowry is one shot behind in a share for fifth at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Offaly man Lowry shot an eagle on the second, and he followed his bright start up with birdies on holes seven, eight and 10. Power, a native of Waterford, birdied on the first, second, fourth, fifth, eighth and 18th.

England’s Luke Donald leads the field after his round of eight-under 64.

  • You can view the leaderboard here >

More to follow.

The42 Team
