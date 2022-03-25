Waterford's Seamus Power seals place at the Masters for the first time after reaching WGC last 16

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER has clinched a place at the Masters next month in Augusta for the first time in his career, after reaching the WGC Match Play last 16.

Power’s brilliant week at the event in Texas continued, despite losing his last group match today against Keith Mitchell. Waterford native Power lost 2&1 but still qualified from Group 4 as a result of Patrick Cantlay’s 2&1 win over Sungjae Im.

The bigger prize is that his qualification for the last 16 means he will hold onto his top 50 spot in the world rankings before Monday’s cut-off date.

Power had done the hard work already after cruising to victories over Cantlay and Im, both by 5&4 margins, and he will now face English player Tyrrell Hatton in the last 16 at Austin Country Club.

His qualification for Augusta caps a meteoric rise for a player who was ranked 429th in the world at the end of 2020 but has enjoyed a brilliant run, winning the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour last summer.

Seamus Power, one of 11 @DellMatchPlay first-timers, clinches Group 4 with Sungjae Im's 2-and-1 loss to Patrick Cantlay. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 25, 2022

Shane Lowry bowed out of the WGC Match Play after losing his final Group 16 match, to Brooks Koepka. A birdie on the 18th from Koepka meant he finished one up and advanced.

Lowry opened with a 2&1 loss to Harold Varner III but recovered yesterday to finish two up against Erik van Rooyen. He needed a win over Koepka to force a play-off but couldn’t forge ahead despite a few birdie opportunities arising on the back nine when the players were tied.