Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 25 March 2022
Advertisement

Waterford's Seamus Power seals place at the Masters for the first time after reaching WGC last 16

Power is heading to Augusta next month.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 25 Mar 2022, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,921 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5721583
Image: Tony Gutierrez
Image: Tony Gutierrez

Updated 29 minutes ago

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER has clinched a place at the Masters next month in Augusta for the first time in his career, after reaching the WGC Match Play last 16.

Power’s brilliant week at the event in Texas continued, despite losing his last group match today against Keith Mitchell. Waterford native Power lost 2&1 but still qualified from Group 4 as a result of Patrick Cantlay’s 2&1 win over Sungjae Im.

The bigger prize is that his qualification for the last 16 means he will hold onto his top 50 spot in the world rankings before Monday’s cut-off date.

Power had done the hard work already after cruising to victories over Cantlay and Im, both by 5&4 margins, and he will now face English player Tyrrell Hatton in the last 16 at Austin Country Club.

His qualification for Augusta caps a meteoric rise for a player who was ranked 429th in the world at the end of 2020 but has enjoyed a brilliant run, winning the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour last summer.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Shane Lowry bowed out of the WGC Match Play after losing his final Group 16 match, to Brooks Koepka. A birdie on the 18th from Koepka meant he finished one up and advanced.

Lowry opened with a 2&1 loss to Harold Varner III but recovered yesterday to finish two up against Erik van Rooyen. He needed a win over Koepka to force a play-off but couldn’t forge ahead despite a few birdie opportunities arising on the back nine when the players were tied.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie