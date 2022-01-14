Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seamus Power in tie for fourth after first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

The Waterford man is two shots off the lead in the €7.5m event on the PGA tour.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jan 2022, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 883 Views 0 Comments
Power in action in today's first round.
Image: Matt York
Image: Matt York

SEAMUS POWER, THE Waterford golfer, delivered a strong start to his quest to land the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting a seven-under round of 63 to finish the day in a tie for fourth.

Leader Kevin Na is two shots ahead of Power, who had a superb day, nailing seven birdies without any bogeys to blemish his scorecard.

Key to Power’s success was the way he set the tone early, birdying three of the first six holes. Seven straight pars followed before he finished with a bang, birdying four of the final five holes.

Na leads on nine-under after shooting a 61 with veteran Jim Furyk in a tie for second, one shot behind.

Power is tied for fourth alongside Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire, Michael Thompson, and Haotong Li.

Ulster’s Graeme McDowell is tied for 100th place after shooting a 70.

