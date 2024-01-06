Scheffler grabs one-shot lead in Hawaii as Power posts another 71

WORLD NUMBER ONE Scottie Scheffler capped a nine-under par 64 with a birdie at 18 that lifted him to a one-shot lead Friday midway through the US PGA Tour Sentry tournament at Kapalua in Hawaii.

Scheffler shook off an early bogey with an eagle and eight birdies on the par-73 Plantation course, where his 16-under par total of 130 put him one in front of England’s Tyrrell Hatton, South Korean Im Sung-jae and fellow American Brendon Todd.

Séamus Power posted another two-under 71 which included a birdie on the 15th to keep him on four-under, 12 shots off Scheffler.

Advertisement

Hatton played the last four holes in five-under — with birdies at 15, 16 and 17 before and eagle at 18 — on the way to a blistering 11-under par 62.

In all he notched 10 birdies with one bogey, not what he was expecting as he continued to feel the physical effects of the long trip from England.

His blazing finish was a “nice way to bounce back” from his bogey at 14. The final flourish was a 98-foot putt from off the green at 18.

Todd joined Hatton on 131 with a nine-under 64 that featured and eagle, eight birdies and one bogey, while Im’s seven-under 66 included eight birdies and a bogey.

The Sentry is the elite season-opening event, which features winners from 2022 as well as the top 50 from last season’s FedEx Cup championship.

– © AFP 2024

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!