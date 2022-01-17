Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It's new territory for me' - Seamus Power on cracking top 50 in the world for the first time

The Waterford native had a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jan 2022, 1:31 PM
Power at the Sony Open.
Image: Matt York
Image: Matt York

SEAMUS POWER HAS broken into the top 50 of golf’s world rankings for the first time in his career. 

A third-place finish in the Sony Open on Sunday means the 34-year-old is up 14 places to 49th — just one behind compatriot Shane Lowry. 

After the same event last year, Waterford native Power was 434th in the world so his golf has come a long way over the past 12 months. 

The performance in Hawaii also sees him jump from 21st to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings.  

It’s great,” Power said of the achievement. “I don’t know how many points or anything I’ll get.

“I think I’ll have probably my spot in the play-offs locked up after this week. That’s a nice one. It’s by far the earliest I’ve ever had it locked up before so it’s kind of new territory for me.

“The goal is to be in East Lake at the end of the year for the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup play-offs. That goal doesn’t change after this week. It’s just kind of just adds a couple points to my total, but a long ways to go.”

This week, Power heads to California for the American Express and he has nothing but positive things to say about the course in La Quinta.

I really enjoy playing there,” he added. “Anyone who has been to Palm Springs in the winter, it’s beautiful. The grass is greener. Normally it’s perfect conditions. I mean La Quinta Country Club to me is the best condition course I think I’ve seen. It’s incredible.

“I really enjoy putting there. As you said, (I’ve had) a couple decent finishes there (two top 25 finishes in three starts). I haven’t played for a couple years, so hopefully I can get it rolling again once I get back there.”

