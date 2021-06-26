Power two off lead at Travelers Championship as Meadow improves in second round

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER is just two shots off the lead after another strong round which saw him card a three-under 67 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

He now sits in a group of seven who are on seven-under for the tournament, with Jason Day in the lead at the half-way point after an eight-under 62.

Power finished his second day out with four birdies in total and just one bogey on the third hole to keep him right in contention heading into the third round.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow enjoyed a much better second round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta.

After carding a 78 in the opening round, Meadow moved up to three-over for the tournament after round two which is likely to be just enough for her to make the cut.

She picked up birdies on the fourth, 13th and 16th holes to leave her on three-under 69.

Leona Maguire is also in action in Atlanta. At time of publishing, she’s on two-under for the tournament through 17 holes which leaves her nine shots off the American leader Nelly Korda.

Follow the KPMG Women’s PGA leaderboard here

Follow the Travelers Championship leaderboard here

