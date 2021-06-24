Seamus Power three off the lead after opening round 66 at Travelers Championship

SEAMUS POWER IS three shots off the lead following a promising opening round of 66 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Thursday.

Power enjoyed a strong front nine, shooting successive birdies on the second, third and fourth holes before a bogey on the par three fifth.

He recovered with a birdie on the par five sixth, before closing out the front nine with three pars in a row.

Another birdie and bogey followed on 11 and 12, and Power should have birdied the 13th, too, but had to settle for par after seeing his close-range putt lip out.

He added a further birdie on the 15th and then found par on the final three holes to sit four-under for the day.

Kramer Hickok and Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira hold the early clubhouse lead, the two shooting superb rounds of 63 to sit seven-under par.

America’s Taylor Gooch sits a further shot behind on six-under, with a cluster of players finishing the day on five-under.

