Dublin: 14°C Friday 25 June 2021
Seamus Power three off the lead after opening round 66 at Travelers Championship

Kramer Hickok and Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira hold the early lead.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 11:50 PM
Seamus Power (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
SEAMUS POWER IS three shots off the lead following a promising opening round of 66 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Thursday.  

Power enjoyed a strong front nine, shooting successive birdies on the second, third and fourth holes before a bogey on the par three fifth. 

He recovered with a birdie on the par five sixth, before closing out the front nine with three pars in a row.

Another birdie and bogey followed on 11 and 12, and Power should have birdied the 13th, too, but had to settle for par after seeing his close-range putt lip out.

He added a further birdie on the 15th and then found par on the final three holes to sit four-under for the day.

Kramer Hickok and Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira hold the early clubhouse lead, the two shooting superb rounds of 63 to sit seven-under par.

America’s Taylor Gooch sits a further shot behind on six-under, with a cluster of players finishing the day on five-under.


