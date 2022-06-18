Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 18 June 2022
Early setback for McIlroy but Seamus Power shoots up the US Open leaderboard

Waterford-man Power was in a tie for 13th after 13 holes with McIlroy placed ninth after bogeys on the second and third.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 9:28 PM
Image: Charles Krupa
Image: Charles Krupa

SEAMUS POWER SHOWED his class on the par-5 eighth this evening as the Waterford-man got his first eagle of the week to move into the top 15 at the US Open in Brookline.

Saturday is called moving day for a reason – and Power’s stunning eagle on eight resulted in him moving 18 places up the leaderboard.

The eighth has been kind to him all week at this demanding course, Power getting a birdie on it in each of his opening two rounds before today’s eagle saw him move to one-under for the tournament.

He had actually got off to a tricky start, bogeying the par-3 second before five successive pars followed. Then came an incredible approach to the eighth which left him with a ten-footer for eagle. He rolled it in and was on a roll on the back nine with birdies on the par-3 eleventh and also the par-4 thirteenth saw him move into a tie for 13, four shots off the lead.

History was on McIlroy’s side as he went into the third round of the US Open firmly in contention for a fifth major title and first since 2014.

Yet the same could be said for some formidable opponents in the shape of two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and defending champion Jon Rahm.

McIlroy recovered from a double bogey on the third hole in round two to card a 69 and halfway total of four under par, one shot off the lead shared by Open champion Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen.

Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler were alongside McIlroy in third place and, statistically at least, in the strongest position to end up lifting the trophy at Brookline on Sunday evening.

That is because 25 of the last 26 US Open winners were tied sixth or better after 36 holes, with Webb Simpson the lone exception when he came from six shots behind and joint 29th at The Olympic Club in 2012.

Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler was just two shots off the lead in a five-strong group on three under, albeit in a tie for eighth.

Despite having won the Open last year and the US PGA Championship in 2020, Morikawa held a share of the halfway lead in a major for the first time as he looked to create history with a third victory in just his 11th start.

But McIlroy didn’t get off to a good start, with a bogey on the second followed by another bogey on the third.

You can keep up to date by following the leaderboard here.

The42 Team

