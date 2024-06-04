Seamus Power books US Open spot at Columbus qualifier

SEAMUS POWER HAS booked his place at the US Open after finishing tied for first at the Columbus Qualifier in Ohio State.

There were five spots up for grabs as 68 players competed at the 36-hole qualifier event at Ohio State University Golf Club.

Power finished tied for first alongside Justin Lower, sinking a 10-foot putt for birdie on the 18th to avoid a playoff, carding a seven-under par 64.

The Waterford native missed the first two Majors of 2024 but will now compete in his third successive US Open, which runs from 13-16 June.

He finished tied for 12th at Brookline in 2022 but missed the cut last year as he struggled with a hip injury.

Power is currently ranked 118th in the world, and will join Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin at Pinehurst.

Graeme McDowell failed to book his place after missing the cut at the qualifier event in Ohia’s Springhead Country Club. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also failed to make the cut.

Adam Scott could also miss out, with his steak of playing in 91 consecutive majors now under threat. Scott lost a qualifying playoff against Cam Davis, but remains the first alternate for the US Open.