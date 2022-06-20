Power and McIlroy climb in the world rankings after US Open as Fitzpatrick into top ten

RORY MCILROY AND Seamus Power have both made jumps in the Official World Golf Rankings after their performances at the US Open at Brookline over the weekend.

McIlroy is up to number two after he finished in a tie for fifth on -2, following up last week’s win at the Canadian Open. He has now overtaken Jon Rahm to move into second behind Scottie Scheffler, the first time since July 2020 that the 33-year-old has occupied one of the top two positions. It is McIlroy’s third top 10 finish of the year in a Major.

It was also another significant tournament for Seamus Power, his tie for 12th on +1 has ensured that he reaches a career high of 36th in the world. Power has jumped five places after his second successive top 15 finish in a Major, having only teed up for the first time among the golf elite at a Major at Augusta in April.

Power earned $347,058 for his week’s work and his stunning rise continues after being ranked 437th in the world after the Wells Fargo Championship 13 months ago. He has also moved up to 23rd in the FedexCup rankings as he chases a coveted top 30 spot.

Power will be in action next week at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny for the Irish Open, as will Shane Lowry who missed the cut at Brookline but remains unchanged at 24th in the world.

The biggest mover was the new Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick who is up to 10th from 18th, while Will Zalatoris moves two places to 12th and Collin Morikawa jumps three places to fourth.

