Alamy Stock Photo Séamus Power at the BMW Championship.
# Unlucky
Séamus Power forced to withdraw from Irish Open through injury
The Waterford native has been struggling with hip issues during the 2023 season.
56 minutes ago

SÉAMUS POWER HAS been forced to withdraw from the Irish Open at the K Club through injury, according to RTÉ Sport.

The Waterford native has been struggling with hip issues during the 2023 season and previously withdrew from the Scottish Open.

Power’s withdrawal from the tournament, which starts on Thursday, comes after he failed to get a Ryder Cup pick from captain Luke Donald.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s most recent event was the BMW Championship in August.

