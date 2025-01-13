IRFU appoint Seamus Toomey to lead new national front-row development programme

THE IRFU HAVE appointed Seamus Toomey as ‘performance pathway scrum coach’, a newly created role which will aim to assist the development of front-row forwards across the provincial and national system.

Toomey, who is currently a part of Neil Doak’s Ireland U20 coaching ticket, will join forces with senior national scrum coach John Fogarty and their provincial equivalents to implement the IRFU’s first National Scrum Programme.

Toomey will “co-ordinate, develop and aid the rollout” of the programme, the IRFU have said, with his primary aim being to identify and develop new front-row talent across the country.

Having coached at Blackrock College and with Old Wesley RFC in recent years, Toomey has already played a role in the careers of recent Ireland front–row caps Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson and Gus McCarthy.

Toomey said of his appointment that he is “delighted to join the IRFU in this new role at such an exciting time for Irish rugby”.

“I have worked extensively within different areas of our game over a number of years”, he continued, “but to now have the platform to work at a national level and use my experience to align our National Scrum Programme across the age-grade programmes and facilitate the continued development of world-class front row players to represent Ireland is a hugely exciting opportunity.”

The IRFU’s head of elite player development, Peter Smyth, added: “We’re delighted to confirm the appointment of Seamus to this new and important position within our performance pathway.

“Seamus has accumulated a vast amount of experience and expertise working with young front-row players across our schools and club game over the course of 20 years, and he will continue to be an invaluable asset to Irish rugby within this new role moving forward.

“Identifying and developing front-row forwards is a major focus for us and we hope Seamus’ commitment, dedication and proven success in doing so, as he works alongside John Fogarty, our performance pathway staff and the provincial coaches, will drive this forward.”