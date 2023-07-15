Striker Sean Boyd signs new contract with Shelbourne

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED that striker Sean Boyd has committed to the club by signing a new contract.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Tolka Park until the end of the 2024 season.

Boyd joins Conor Kearns and Gavin Molloy in signing through to the end of the 2024 campaign in what is a significant boost for Damien Duff and his staff.

Boyd played in the opening game of the 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign against Drogheda United, but following that missed four months through injury after surgery on an abductor tear and a hernia.

Since returning to action the Swords native has made an instant impact, scoring three times so far in the league in the win over UCD, the draw with Derry City and the win over Drogheda United. He has made nine appearances so far this season.

Boyd previously played a key role for the team in 2022, making 29 appearances in the league, scoring 11 goals. He also scored key goals in the run to the FAI Cup final, scoring four times on the road to the Aviva Stadium.

“Credit to Sean, he has worked his way back from a serious injury and impacted the team straight away,” said Duff.

“He has a brilliant presence and personality within the squad, on and off the pitch. He said in the ‘1895 podcast’ recently that I don’t like him. He is right. I don’t like him, I love him.”

Boyd added: “I’m over the moon to have extended my contract with this great club, I have loved every minute here and with the club going in all the right places Shels is a really exciting place to be, I’m extremely proud to get the opportunity to extend my stay here and I want to thank the manager and staff who have put so much time and love into me.

“I would also like to thank the fantastic fans who have been brilliant for us. There is no place like home and Tolka Park is mine.”

