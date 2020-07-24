This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 July, 2020
A new documentary exploring the life of Meath legend Seán Boylan is coming to RTÉ soon

‘Seán’ will air on Thursday, 6 August.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 Jul 2020, 8:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,742 Views 11 Comments
Seán: a new documentary coming soon on RTÉ.
Image: RTÉ.
Image: RTÉ.

A NEW DOCUMENTARY exploring the life of Meath legend Seán Boylan is coming to TVs across the country soon.

Seán will air on RTÉ One at 10.10pm on Thursday, 6 August.

Boylan, one of the most respected football managers in GAA history, managed Meath for 23 years throughout the 80s and 90s, steering the Royals to four All-Ireland senior football championship titles, three league crowns and eight Leinster honours.

The documentary maps the rise of Boylan from his childhood, and details how an unassuming, young boy with “not a notion in the world” ended up becoming the phenomenon he did — and one of the most successful and longest-reining GAA managers to date.

It also delves into his personal life, the many ups and downs he encountered and how he runs a thriving herbal medicine business passed down through generations of his family from his home in Dunboyne.

Iconic players and GAA figures like Colm O’Rourke, Graham Geraghty and Trevor Giles feature alongside many other contributors as we get up close and personal with Boylan and his fascinating character.

Seán was directed and produced by Alan Bradley, a young, up-and-coming documentary film maker, writer and actor.

