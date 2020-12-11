BE PART OF THE TEAM

Meath legend Sean Boylan joins Down U20 setup

Boylan will have an advisory role with Conor Laverty as manager with Martin Clarke also involved.

By Sean Farrell Friday 11 Dec 2020, 10:16 AM
File photo: Boylan in 2016.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DOWN GAA LAST night unveiled the 2021 coaching ticket for their U20 footballers, featuring long-time Meath manager Sean Boylan.

Boylan, who turns 71 this week, managed the Royal county footballers to four All-Ireland titles between 1987 and 1999.

He now joins the impressive backroom in the Mournemen’s U20 setup, an advisory role, with Kilcoo’s Conor Laverty as manager above Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan.

