Monday 12 August, 2019
'That baton has to be passed on' - Time for Mickey Harte to go, says Sean Cavanagh

The former Tyrone star reckons his one-time boss should make way for a new manager.

By Adrian Russell Monday 12 Aug 2019, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 2,658 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4762012

SEAN CAVANAGH THINKS Tyrone boss Mickey Harte should call time on his hugely successful time as Red Hand boss. 

The Ulster side saw their All-Ireland bid end yesterday with defeat to Kerry at Croke Park. 

“He’s been an amazing servant for the county; the three All-Ireland titles,” Cavanagh said on last night’s Sunday Game. “But the reality is that the likes of Art McRory and Eugene McKenna were there for a long time before him and did amazing work as well. 

“And there does come a time when that baton has to be passed on.

“He’s given his life to Tyrone football but there are other guys there. The likes of Fergal Logan, Peter Canavan, Brian Dooher are big names in Tyrone football as well. And the core of that team today won an U21 title with those guys. Maybe it’s time for someone like that in.

“The reality is, no one can fault Mickey Harte but time moves on.”

