This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean Cox to make 'emotional and bittersweet' Anfield return for Liverpool v Man City this weekend

‘It will give him a boost, I think, on Sunday,’ Mr Cox’s wife, Martina, told The Pat Kenny Show. ‘I can’t wait to see his face to be honest.’

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 6:07 PM
48 minutes ago 2,257 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4881692
Sean Cox in the stands alongside Kenny Dalglish (right) prior to the Sean Cox Fundraising match at The Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in April.
Image: Brian Lawless
Sean Cox in the stands alongside Kenny Dalglish (right) prior to the Sean Cox Fundraising match at The Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in April.
Sean Cox in the stands alongside Kenny Dalglish (right) prior to the Sean Cox Fundraising match at The Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in April.
Image: Brian Lawless

MEATH MAN SEAN Cox will make his Anfield return for Liverpool’s Premier League table-topping clash with champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The lifelong Liverpool fan, 53, suffered life-changing brain injuries in an unprovoked attack outside the same ground ahead of the Reds’ Champions League semi-final first leg tie against Roma in April 2018.

Roma fan Simone Mastrelli, 30, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for three and a half years last February for the assault.

Dunboyne native Mr Cox has spent the past 18 months undergoing intensive rehabilitation and therapy, and has been based in Sheffield since September of this year.

republic-of-ireland-xi-v-liverpool-legends-sean-cox-fundraising-match-aviva-stadum Sean Cox. Source: Brian Lawless

The father of three will make his Anfield return courtesy of the Merseyside club this weekend. His wife, Martina Cox, told Pat Kenny on Newstalk: “The trip will be emotional and a little bit bittersweet.

“We’re getting him there, and that’s a really positive thing for him – I think it will be great for him.

“Liverpool have been amazing, and they’ve really come on board. Obviously they had the [charity] game in the Aviva… so I reckon they’ll be pulling out all the stops for Sean.

“It will give him a boost, I think, on Sunday. I can’t wait to see his face to be honest.”

A charity football match in Dublin earlier this year raised €748,000 for Mr Cox’s rehabilitaiton.

Almost 27,000 fans attended the Liverpool legends v Republic of Ireland XI fixture at the Aviva Stadium in April, a year after the Dunboyne GAA man was brutally attacked.

Mrs Cox, who revealed that her husband is making progress in what will be a long recovery, stressed the importance of the funds raised both during that charity match and elsewhere.

sean-cox-assault Martina Cox. Source: PETER POWELL

“He’s on a 12-14 week programme,” she said.

“Sean needs a serious amount of rehab, and it’s to improve him… for a better quality of life.

“We don’t really know the final outcome, how things are going to pan out… But we’re there just to make things better for him.

“Unfortunately for Sean, he needs so much more rehab, so that’s why we had to reach out and see what we could do.

“Other than that, Sean would just be in a nursing home – and we just weren’t having that, so that’s why we did all the fundraising.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie