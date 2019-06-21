This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Liverpool Legends charity game raises €748,000 for Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust

The fundraiser saw a Liverpool Legends XI take on an Ireland XI at the Aviva Stadium back in April.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 21 Jun 2019, 11:41 AM
48 minutes ago 2,056 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4692104
Ireland players pictured during a minute's applause before kick-off.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CHARITY FUNDRAISER between a Liverpool Legends XI and an Ireland XI held at the Aviva Stadium back in April has raised €748,000 towards the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Mr Cox suffered life-changing brain injuries in April 2018 when the 53-year-old father-of-three was attacked before a Champions League semi-final against Roma outside Anfield just over a year ago.

Over 26,000 supporters flocked to Landsdowne Road two months ago. A Kenny Dalglish-led Liverpool side edging Mick McCarthy’s men 2-1, with goals from Keith Andrews, John Aldridge and Vladimir Smicer lighting up an emotional evening.

Alongside his wife Martina, and his children, Mr Cox was in attendance at the Aviva Stadium for the occasion — the crowd of supporters breaking into a round of applause as his face was shown on the big screen during the match.

Sean Cox before the game Sean Cox pictured at April's charity fundraiser at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Almost €2 million had already been raised before April’s fundraiser. Liverpool Chief Executive Peter Moore said funds raised from the charity game would help contribute toward’s Mr Cox’s ongoing medical care.

“What happened to Seán was such a terrible tragedy – no football fan should go to a game and suffer what he and his family have endured,” he said.

“We have all been touched by what happened and whilst football is still a tribal game, we must come together to try and help in any way we can regardless of club colours. 

The support we have seen from football fans all over the world has shown that this game is special when everyone is united. It was incredible to see so many supporters come together and help support Seán.

“I would like to thank our fans for their unwavering loyalty in supporting this game, and also the FAI and its partners for their generous support in helping us deliver such a magnificent event.”

Arriving at Anfield to collect the cheque this week, Martina Cox said she was humbled by the ongoing support shown towards Seán throughout a difficult year for their entire family.

Sean Cox Cheque Handover Martina Cox pictured at Anfield this week.

“Today is my first ever visit to Anfield and, while it is tinged with some sadness given Seán cannot be with me, we are humbled by the warmth and generosity that has been shown by Liverpool Football Club, its supporters and the people of this city in taking Seán into their hearts,” she said.

Mrs Cox also provided an update on her husband’s condition, explaining that he would be undertaking the next step in his recovery with a specialist neurological in the coming months.

While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack.

“Seán begins the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel from Dublin to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire. As a family we hope and pray that we get more of the old Seán back in the years ahead.”

You can donate to the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust by clicking here.

