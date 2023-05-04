Huge blow for Limerick as star defender Seán Finn ruled out for rest of the season

THE LIMERICK HURLERS have been dealt a huge blow as star corner-back Seán Finn has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

The four-time All-Star suffered the knee injury during his side’s round-robin clash with Clare at the weekend. Limerick manager John Kiely said that Finn would require a scan in the aftermath of their defeat to the Banner, and it has now been confirmed that Finn will play no further part in Limerick’s Munster title defence, as well as their pursuit of an All-Ireland four-in-a-row.

A statement from Limerick GAA this evening reads:

Update from Limerick Senior Hurling management on Sean Finn injury. We wish Sean all the best in his recovery. pic.twitter.com/HKxxb2frdX — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 4, 2023

“The Limerick senior hurling management wish to confirm this evening that Seán Finn has suffered an ACL injury on Saturday evening that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

“We wish Seán the very best in his recovery and assure him of our fullest support and expertise on that journey.”

This is the second time that Finn has suffered a cruciate injury in his career having previously damaged the ligament in 2016.

Finn first came to prominence on the Limerick minor hurling teams that won Munster titles in 2013 and 2014. He has since developed into one of the best defenders in the country, and a core part of Limerick’s All-Ireland victories.

