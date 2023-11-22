Sean Gannon signs for Shelbourne after Shamrock Rovers departure

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED Sean Gannon as their first new signing for 2024.

Gannon joins the Reds, having helped Shamrock Rovers to four League of Ireland titles in-a-row.

The 32-year-old defender, one of the most decorated players in LOI history, has been in high demand since his Tallaght Stadium departure at the end of the 2023 season.

Advertisement

The Ringsend native has made over 300 senior appearances in domestic football since his Rovers debut in 2011, with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk FC among his other former clubs. He has been part of 10 league winning sides, has three FAI Cup winners medals, and the same number of EA Sports Cups and FAI President’s Cups titles to boot.

“We are all delighted to get Sean over the line,” Shelbourne manager Damien Duff said.

“The foundation of our team over the past two seasons has been our defence and Sean is another great addition. He has an incredible CV but most importantly he has top quality that he will bring to the team. I am very excited to see him play for this great club.”

“I couldn’t be happier to join Shelbourne FC,” Gannon added. “It’s an honour to be part of such a special club, I’m from Ringsend, I know what this club means to people. It’s a place I’ve always wanted to come to in my career.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the team. Damien’s vision for the next few years is really exciting and I’m delighted to be part of it. Shels is an ambitious club and I’m very happy to be calling Tolka Park home from today.”

The Reds finished fourth in 2023, the club’s highest standing in the Premier Division since winning the league in 2006. Duff has also guided the Drumcondra outfit to European football next season.