This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I missed a penalty in the final of the EA Sports Cup before. Thankfully this one went in'

Dundalk’s Sean Hoare scored the winning penalty against Riga FC his evening.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,822 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4729118
Dundalk's Sean Hoare.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dundalk's Sean Hoare.
Dundalk's Sean Hoare.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEAN HOARE ADMITS he was relieved to slot away tonight’s winning penalty against Riga FC to send Dundalk into the next round of the Champions League.

The defender stepped up to convert after a Lilywhites goalkeeper Gary Rogers pulled off a string of impressive saves.

Dundalk twice spurned chances to capitalise on Riga’s penalties woes, with misses from Georgie Kelly and Dane Massey keeping the game in the balance.

After Armands Pētersons’ effort was saved by Rogers, Hoare seized his opportunity to be the hero and rifled the ball into the net.

Speaking to Dundalk TV after the game, the former Galway United defender recalled a missed chance in 2015 which had played on his mind prior to the spotkick.

“In the final of the EA Sports Cup I had one to win it and I missed,” he said.

The keeper was diving every time and I knew he’d go again so I put it down the middle. Thankfully it went.”

Dundalk appeared the brighter of the two sides for much of tonight’s game, with Pat Hoban and substitute Daniel Kelly making a nuisance of themselves over the course of the 120 minutes.

Riga stopper Roberts Ozols was also forced into a number of excellent saves in both halves to keep the game at 0-0.

Hoare says his side will be ready for their next challenge; Qarabag of Azerbaijan who last featured in the Champions League group stages in 2017. 

“We have to try get as far as we can in this competition and see how it goes,” he continued. “We’ll sit back and do our homework, see how we feel next week.

“But 100%, [the result] is great.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie