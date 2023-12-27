Connacht's Kiwi signing Jansen hoping for run of games as he settles into life in Galway

NEW ZEALANDER SEAN Jansen is hoping to shake off an injury and play his part as Connacht bid to prevent a sixth loss on the spin when they take on Munster at the Sportsground on New Year’s Day.

Jansen, who is Irish-qualified through grandparents from Belfast and Kildare, has only managed to feature in three of Connacht’s 10 games this season after struggling with an ankle injury initially and more recently an abdominal strain.

The 24-year old, signed from Leicester Tigers during the summer, has settled well and having only featured in the losses to the Bulls, Leinster and Bordeaux-Bègles, is hoping for a clear run heading into 2024.

“I have settled in really well, although it was tough at the start and not being around the boys as much as I wanted to,” said the Dunedin native.

“Galway is a really nice place, very friendly like New Zealand, and the fans have been awesome. The Sportsground is great and I’m just looking forward to playing my part.”

The back-rower made 15 appearances for Leicester having joined in February 2022, and Connacht made a move for him when it emerged he was Irish-qualified.

“I was playing with Leicester and got the opportunity to come here.

I had a few offers but as my grandparents were from here, I really wanted to come to Ireland and experience it. And it has been great so far, I’m just looking forward to getting a run of games.

He made his Connacht debut in Pretoria against the Bulls at the end of November and got his first taste of an Irish derby when they were pipped 24-22 by Leinster at the Sportsground a week later.

Jansen made his Champions Cup debut in the chastening 41-5 home loss to Bordeaux-Bègles and is now keen to get back and help get Connacht out of their current slump.

“The biggest challenge is like any player when you go to a new team, nobody really knows you, the players or coaches don’t, so that’s the biggest challenge but the boys were really welcoming here and that made it an easy shift.”