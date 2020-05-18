This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-GAA president Kelly: 'We shouldn't be saying we’re not going to play any games this year'

Kelly said it would be ‘strange’ if GAA activity resumed in England and Europe before it did in Ireland.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 May 2020, 9:20 AM
File photo of Sean Kelly.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo of Sean Kelly.
File photo of Sean Kelly.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FORMER GAA PRESIDENT Sean Kelly believes it will be “strange” if GAA sports are last to return to action in Ireland. 

Current president John Horan said last week that he “can’t see it happening” when asked last week whether games would return while social distancing remained in place, but Kelly told The Sunday Game last night that the GAA should not be writing off the prospect of staging games this year. 

“The GAA is there to play games, so we should be ready to play games when it is given the go-ahead by the authorities”, said Kelly. 

“We shouldn’t be saying we’re not going to play any games this year. I think we have to look at the direction from the Government and the health authorities.

“But if they say it is okay and then there are games played in England and the continent and we’re not playing, then that is good to look rather strange.

“You are always better off giving people something they can look forward to rather than saying that nothing is going to happen.

“We should be prepared to work and open as soon as we are given the authority to do so.”

Although today marks the first phase of the loosening of restrictions across the country, GAA fields won’t open for training until 20 July. 

The Covid-19 shutdown will have major financial ramifications for the GAA, with Horan predicting a €50 million hit to coffers. 

