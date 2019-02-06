This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-GAA President set to see his Kerry club realise Croke Park dream

Seán Kelly introduced All-Ireland finals at Croke Park for lower grades and now his club Kilcummin are playing there.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,213 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4478470
Former GAA President Sean Kelly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Former GAA President Sean Kelly.
Former GAA President Sean Kelly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEÁN KELLY FREELY admits that this was a day he always had on his mind.

The man synonymous with the seismic step taken to open the doors of Croke Park to soccer and rugby, also broke new ground elsewhere during his tenure as GAA President.

And the marvellous impact of that pioneering move can still be witnessed.

It was Kelly who sought to introduce a pathway for every club in the country to contest an All-Ireland final in Croke Park, to ensure it was not just the preserve of the senior heavyweights in counties. 

National deciders for junior and intermediate clubs first took place at headquarters in 2006. Since then they have become special spring dates in the GAA calendar, a date for all to aspire to reach.

Eight more clubs venture to Dublin this weekend and for Kelly there is a personal touch to the fixtures with his homeplace Kilcummin contesting for intermediate football honours on Saturday afternoon.

“Absolutely it was one of the things I was thinking of when I was putting forward those competitions.

“And the reason was we won the county junior championship when I was playing and there was very little made of it. Then I could see with the senior championship that the opportunity to play Munster and All-Ireland level raised the profile immensely.

“So I said why couldn’t it happen for junior and intermediate clubs? It was a factor. I always hoped one day my own club would be there and now they’re there.”

AIB GAA Club Championship Media Day Kilcummin's Sean O'Leary and St Enda's Peter Healy before Saturday's final. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Kilcummin are maintaining a rich tradition amongst Kerry clubs. They are the clear market leaders since the inception in 2006 with a Kingdom representative in nine junior finals and seven intermediate deciders.

They’ve won 12 titles in that time frame with Ardfert (3) and St Mary’s Caherciveen (2) strikingly proving to be serial winners. Kilcummin and Beaufort swell the Kerry numbers further on Saturday.

There is a similar trend in hurling with Cork and Kilkenny clubs having proved frequent visitors to this stage.

Kelly had envisaged a greater spread although the presence of Antrim’s St Enda’s and Sligo’s Easkey strikes to the core of what he sought to achieve.

“Naturally while that’s great for Kerry, I thought that it would be more equal that more counties would get the opportunity to be in Croke Park through the clubs.

“But that’s the way it worked out. There’s a reason for that as Kerry have only eight senior clubs, so therefore we’d be number nine whereas other counties would have 16 or more senior clubs so the intermediate champions would be number 17.

“For example Cork have over 20 senior clubs and then they’ve premier intermediate and intermediate. So that’s something that might be of interest in due course.”

The heights scaled by other Kerry clubs and the days in the sun that they experienced naturally prompts some envy. Kilcummin featured at senior level for several seasons before suffering relegation but recovered to lift the intermediate title in 2018 in Kerry and then grasp the opportunity as they moved outside their county boundaries.

Cork’s Fermoy were accounted for in a Munster final and then they squeezed past Kildare’s Two Mile House in a tight and tense semi-final last month.

Their qualification adds to a sense of local achievement. Saturday’s junior finalists Beaufort and Dr Crokes, busy preparing for a senior assignment on 16 February, are neighbouring clubs also operating on All-Ireland mode.

“We’re all within a radius of a couple of miles really, it’s extraordinary,” says Kelly.

“Beaufort, while they’re in a different division in mid Kerry, they’re just the other side of Killarney and we’re to the north-east of Killarney and the Crokes of course are in Killarney. It’s very much a local venture for three clubs, different populations etc but all the same spirit and all the same love of football and commitment to it.”

These days Kelly’s job as MEP for Ireland South revolves around work in Brussels but for Saturday his agenda has been cleared.

“We had to shift a few things alright, this was priority number one and that’s what it was going to be no matter what came up. Be it other events or parties or conventions or you name it, this is number one.

“We’re all looking forward to being there and actually quite a number of people are coming from all over, from America, from Australia, from England, from the continent.

“That has been the trend over the last number of years because I’ve seen when I’ve gone to Croke Park for these finals, people are attending who even from a county like Kerry would never have attended Croke Park before and probably never will again.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime and it’s great for the club. You’d hope every club would get to have it once.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself!': Ross making his impact felt
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie