Moycullen defender appointed Galway football captain

Galway's Sean Kelly in action against Roscommon last summer.

SEAN KELLY HAS been named as the new Galway senior football captain, with Matthew Tierney chosen as vice-captain.

Entering his third year in charge, Padraic Joyce has put a big emphasis on youth with the appointments.

Moycullen defender Kelly has been one of Galway’s most consistent performers since making his championship debut in 2018.

Tierney only made his senior breakthrough last season, scoring 1-3 on his first Connacht SFC outing against Mayo.

The Tribesmen opened up their 2022 season with a four-point win over Mayo in the FBD League last Friday night.

