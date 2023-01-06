Galway captain out to recreate All-Ireland club glory 15 years after last triumph

IT’S BEEN A long season for Galway captain Seán Kelly, and it could be about to stretch a little further.

In July, he was contesting for the Sam Maguire with the Tribesmen, and while just six months have passed, the hope of reaching another All-Ireland final with his club is keeping him sharp.

He took a short recess after falling short of reaching the inter-county summit, but for Kelly, returning to his club Moycullen brought more healing for him. Having another competition to focus on kept his mind away from thoughts about the opportunity that had just eluded him.

Kelly could dial back on intensity of his training too, and allow others to assume the leadership roles. That system seems to be working for Kelly and his club. While easing himself back into it, Moycullen clinched their second Galway SFC crown in three years before progressing through the Connacht championship to win their first-ever senior provincial crown.

Now a fully charged Kelly is preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final against Derry champions Glen.

“You’re all over the place after losing an All-Ireland final but in fairness, going back training was getting your mind off it,” says Kelly.

“I wasn’t required to push standards or anything, there’s enough lads on that Moycullen panel. Some of the lads that were in with Galway this year who didn’t get much game time, and were chomping at the bit to get going.

“I could nearly take a step back and just focus on playing a bit of football, I didn’t have to go pushing lads on or try to up standards. I got away for a little while as well and took a little break.”

Moycullen’s previous county title in 2020 was their first time to win the top honours in Galway, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that was where they were forced to end their campaign. The disappointment at not being able to capitalise on that winning momentum has lingered somewhat since then, and they were eager to make full use of their chance this time around.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Séan Kelly in action for Galway in this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“We want to write our club’s name in history,” says Kelly ahead of their final-four tie that will form part of a double-header at Croke Park on Sunday.

Galway has a fine tradition of producing successful club football teams, including Caltra, Salthill-Knocknacarra, and five-time All-Ireland winners Corofin. Victory over Glen this weekend will see Moycullen move one step closer to joining that esteemed group.

Additionally, this is not Moycullen’s first tilt at All-Ireland glory. Kelly was just a boy when his club captured the All-Ireland intermediate title in 2008, and there are a few survivors from that group who are still involved, and are still seeking glory for Moycullen.

“I would only have been 10 or 11 years old at the time,” Kelly recalls, “So I was only a young lad going up [to Croke Park]. It was a special occasion that time and I remember the celebrations coming home. It was a great day for the club and it’s something we’d hope to do again.

“There’s still a few lads in the club who were involved that time, like Séamus Friel, Mark Lydon and Conor Bohan. They have that experience and they’re still driving it.

“It’s a special occasion and the teams that have gone before us had a great run. Corofin are probably one of the greatest club teams ever, so they’ve set a great standard for these Connacht and All-Ireland runs so it’s hopefully something we can live up to.”

