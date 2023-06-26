'Has he a case to answer there? Probably' - The Sunday Game on O'Donoghue-Kelly incident

TOMÁS Ó SÉ believes that Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue may possibly have made intentional contact with Seán Kelly’s injured ankle during the clash of Galway and Mayo on Sunday.

The Galway captain picked up the injury last weekend against Armagh, and looked to be in pain as he limped off the pitch late in the game. There were doubts about his availability for the preliminary quarter-final against Mayo but he started in his usual full-back position.

However, he appeared to be struggling again as the game progressed, and his injury appeared to be worsened by a clash with Mayo’s O’Donoghue in the early moments of the second half.

Ó Sé and fellow Sunday Game pundit Seán Cavanagh discussed the incident on last night’s highlight show and considered if O’Donoghue intentionally tried to target Kelly’s ankle.

“There’s two questions for me,” Ó Sé begins. “Does Ryan O’Donoghue look down? And does he make contact? In my opinion, yes. Maybe not 100% conclusive from the pictures. Was it intentional? Only one man can answer that.

'Has he a case to answer? Probably yeah' - Ó Sé and Cavanagh on that incident at the start of the second half involving Ryan O'Donoghue and Sean Kelly



📺 Watch the #SundayGame live on @RTE2 & @RTEplayer: https://t.co/HbvpoI80tt #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/yQBbjMddOO — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 25, 2023

“There was pushing and shoving going on all over the pitch. There were incidents last week, in the Cork game, the Armagh match. Has he a case to answer there? Probably yes and probably unlucky that it was caught on camera but it did look like he was looking down and it did look like he made contact. Make what you want of it.”

Cavanagh added:

“I would always be a little bit hesitant to be conclusive without seeing what that feet movement was. It takes two to tango and there were four men tangling there so I wouldn’t like to be overly conclusive until we see the pictures.”

