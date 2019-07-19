This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle midfielder flattered by Man United transfer links

21-year-old Sean Longstaff insists he is focused on the Magpies, after the arrival of Steve Bruce this week.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jul 2019, 2:54 PM
He made nine Premier League appearances for his hometown club last season.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Image: Owen Humphreys

SEAN LONGSTAFF HAS admitted to being flattered by interest from Manchester United following a whirlwind rise to prominence at Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old midfielder broke into the first team at St James’ Park in January and made nine promising Premier League appearances before a serious knee injury ended his breakthrough campaign.

Manchester United took note and are reportedly weighing up whether to meet Newcastle’s lofty transfer demands.

For his part, midfielder Longstaff is content just to enjoy the ride as he sets out to impress new Magpies head coach Steve Bruce.

“If somebody had said to me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them,” Longstaff told the Chronicle.

“This time last year I was deciding whether to go to League One on loan. A year on, you are seeing your name linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

For me, it is all a positive really. It gives you even more confidence. When I was in [the team] for a short amount of time people took notice of me. It is flattering but my job is at Newcastle.

“The new boss is coming in and it’s a clean slate for everybody – including me.”

Manchester United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James since the end of last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to add further reinforcements.

Longstaff and Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire are reported to rank highly on the Norwegian’s wish-list.

“As I’ve said and answered a few times, we’re working on one or two cases,” Solskjaer said in Singapore, where the Red Devils are preparing for an International Champions Cup clash against Inter.

But obviously my objective now when I’m here is to get ready for the games and training sessions.

“We’re working on putting a squad together that can compete. Of course we have some youngsters but we have loads of players that can play and loads of ways we can play.”

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

