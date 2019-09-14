Sean Maguire marks return with early goal in Preston win

SEAN MAGUIRE RETURNED from the freak facial injury that caused him to miss Ireland’s recent internationals to score in Preston’s 2-0 league win over Brentford.

Maguire needed rest over the international break having sustained an eye injury in being hit in the face by a football, but made an immediate impact in scoring just four minutes in a win that lifts Preston to fifth, three points from leaders Swansea. The Swans remain top in spite of losing 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. Second-placed Charlton also suffered a 1-0 home defeat, theirs to Birmingham.

Bristol City were the big winners of the day, rising to third with a 2-1 win over 10-man Stoke City.

Stoke took the lead after four minutes but lost Allen to a red card eight minutes later, and gravity eventually told in the second half. The result leaves Stoke bottom of the league with a single point from seven games, as the pressure on manager Nathan Jones becomes nigh-intolerable.

Elsewhere, Darren Randolph was outstanding as Middlesbrough held off Reading to eke out a crucial, 1-0 win under Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane. The result hoists ‘Boro to 13th.

Irish international James Collins continued his fine week by finding the scoresheet for Luton Town, but he did so in defeat as his side lost 3-2 away to QPR. It was a happier afternoon for Irish defender Derrick Williams – he scored Blackburn’s opening goal in a 2-0 win over Millwall.

Hull and Wigan, meanwhile, drew 2-2.