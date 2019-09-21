This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire, Sadlier and McGeady all on target as Preston and Doncaster bag important wins

Sean Maguire scored his third Championship goal of the season on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 6:05 PM
25 minutes ago 590 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4819124
Aiden McGeady, Sean Maguire and Kieran Sadlier.
Aiden McGeady, Sean Maguire and Kieran Sadlier.
Aiden McGeady, Sean Maguire and Kieran Sadlier.

THERE WERE MULTIPLE Irish goalscorers in the English Football League on Saturday afternoon as Sean Maguire, Kieran Sadlier and Aiden McGeady all found the back of the net.

Maguire has recently returned to action following a freak eye accident which saw the 25-year-old sidelined for this month’s international break.

He was forced to miss Ireland’s Euro qualifier against Switzerland and friendly at home to Bulgaria, but has come back to action in flying form.

Maguire scored during Preston North End’s 2-0 victory over Brentford last Saturday and made it back-to-back goals with another away to Birmingham today as the Lilywhites ran out 1-0 winners.

The Ireland striker was first to respond when Paul Gallagher’s free-kick was palmed away by goalkeeper Lee Camp, Maguire finding the back of the net with a poacher’s finish midway through the first half.

That was Maguire’s third goal so far this season and his former Cork City team-mate Kieran Sadlier also found the target on Saturday as Doncaster Rovers beat Peterborough 2-0 in League One.

Sadlier scored an incredible long-range effort against Gillingham at the start of August and also netted a 90th-minute equaliser versus Rochdale a week later.

The 24-year-old registered his third goal of the season today as his side made it four wins from their opening eight games in League One.

Sadlier dribbled past defender Mark Beevers, cutting inside into the box before firing into the far corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Elsehwhere in League One Aiden McGeady helped Sunderland secure a 1-1 draw away to Bolton on Saturday. Jack Hobbs gave Wanderers the lead, before McGeady levelled from the penalty spot in injury time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie