Maguire, Sadlier and McGeady all on target as Preston and Doncaster bag important wins

THERE WERE MULTIPLE Irish goalscorers in the English Football League on Saturday afternoon as Sean Maguire, Kieran Sadlier and Aiden McGeady all found the back of the net.

Maguire has recently returned to action following a freak eye accident which saw the 25-year-old sidelined for this month’s international break.

He was forced to miss Ireland’s Euro qualifier against Switzerland and friendly at home to Bulgaria, but has come back to action in flying form.

Maguire scored during Preston North End’s 2-0 victory over Brentford last Saturday and made it back-to-back goals with another away to Birmingham today as the Lilywhites ran out 1-0 winners.

The Ireland striker was first to respond when Paul Gallagher’s free-kick was palmed away by goalkeeper Lee Camp, Maguire finding the back of the net with a poacher’s finish midway through the first half.

That was Maguire’s third goal so far this season and his former Cork City team-mate Kieran Sadlier also found the target on Saturday as Doncaster Rovers beat Peterborough 2-0 in League One.

Sadlier scored an incredible long-range effort against Gillingham at the start of August and also netted a 90th-minute equaliser versus Rochdale a week later.

The 24-year-old registered his third goal of the season today as his side made it four wins from their opening eight games in League One.

Sadlier dribbled past defender Mark Beevers, cutting inside into the box before firing into the far corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Elsehwhere in League One Aiden McGeady helped Sunderland secure a 1-1 draw away to Bolton on Saturday. Jack Hobbs gave Wanderers the lead, before McGeady levelled from the penalty spot in injury time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!