'You dream of scoring for your country. It's a long time coming, but better late than never'

MAN OF THE Match Sean Maguire says his first international goal was “a long time coming” after he became one of three to score their first Irish goals tonight.

The Preston star was a real shining light for Mick McCarthy’s side as they were 3-1 winners over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in their international friendly.

After Callum McCowatt sent the All Whites – playing their first match in 525 days, and under new management — into a surprise lead on the half-hour mark following Ireland’s early dominance, Derrick Williams pounced with a powerful header to restore parity on the stroke of half time.

And while it was a terrific Callum Robinson offering that sealed the 3-1, Maguire’s stunning finish with 51 minutes played was definitely the pick of the three Ireland goals.

Teen sensation Troy Parrott stole the ball on the edge of the New Zealand box before finding 25-year-old Maguire who, in turn, scored a cracking goal.

Man of the match Seanie Maguire tells @corktod he was delighted to score his first goal for Ireland, which was "the hardest of four or five chances" he had on the night #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/WitjRopJBW — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2019

“It’s just over two years since I made my debut here against Moldova and I suppose it’s a long time coming,” the former Cork City man told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue after the game as focus now switches to their all-important Euro 2021 qualification showdown against Denmark.

It was probably the hardest out of four or five chances I got tonight, but thankfully I got it out of my feet and struck the ball into the far corner.

“I was happy to get my first goal and I think it was important tonight to put on the performance like we did heading into the game on Monday. Obviously, it’s a massive game, probably the biggest game in a couple of years.

“I’m delighted from an individual point of view scoring, and then obviously winning the game 3-1.”

“I felt I was getting into the right areas,” Maguire added on the missed opportunities that came in his lively performance, and his work as a provider in further goals.

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand: Sean Maguire give Ireland the lead with a superb strike. #IRENZL pic.twitter.com/AYvFfn3xVP — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2019

“Robbie [Keane] said it to me at half time, ‘Keep making those runs, keep getting into those areas.’ It was probably the hardest one I got tonight and thankfully it went into the back of the net.

“I’ve been playing off the left a lot this season with Preston and I thought I’ve been doing really well. When the gaffer told me before the game that I was going to be playing off the left, I fancied myself to get in the positions and score a goal… score tonight like I did.

I’m just absolutely delighted. You dream of scoring for your country and it’s a long time coming from two years ago obviously, when I made my debut. But better late than never.

Maguire has, of course, scored at the Aviva Stadium before — Cork City fans will fondly remember his 2016 FAI Cup final winner at the same end of the Lansdowne Road venue.

Reminded of that, he laughs that they were “very similar”.

Maguire scoring his goal tonight. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Look that’s my last goal I scored at the Aviva. You dream of these days – playing, and especially scoring for your country. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Another one Monday night, so, as the Dane’s come to town?

“That would be the perfect scenario,” Maguire smiled. “No matter who scores on Monday, as long as we get those three points — it would be a special Euros in the summer, potentially having two games in Dublin.

“All focus is now on Monday night.”

- Updated 22.56

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!