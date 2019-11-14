This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You dream of scoring for your country. It's a long time coming, but better late than never'

Man of the Match Sean Maguire scored his first Ireland goal tonight, two years after his debut.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,033 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892545
Sean Maguire was one of three first-time Ireland goalscorers tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sean Maguire was one of three first-time Ireland goalscorers tonight.
Sean Maguire was one of three first-time Ireland goalscorers tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAN OF THE Match Sean Maguire says his first international goal was “a long time coming” after he became one of three to score their first Irish goals tonight. 

The Preston star was a real shining light for Mick McCarthy’s side as they were 3-1 winners over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in their international friendly. 

After Callum McCowatt sent the All Whites – playing their first match in 525 days, and under new management — into a surprise lead on the half-hour mark following Ireland’s early dominance, Derrick Williams pounced with a powerful header to restore parity on the stroke of half time. 

And while it was a terrific Callum Robinson offering that sealed the 3-1, Maguire’s stunning finish with 51 minutes played was definitely the pick of the three Ireland goals. 

Teen sensation Troy Parrott stole the ball on the edge of the New Zealand box before finding 25-year-old Maguire who, in turn, scored a cracking goal.

“It’s just over two years since I made my debut here against Moldova and I suppose it’s a long time coming,” the former Cork City man told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue after the game as focus now switches to their all-important Euro 2021 qualification showdown against Denmark.

It was probably the hardest out of four or five chances I got tonight, but thankfully I got it out of my feet and struck the ball into the far corner.

“I was happy to get my first goal and I think it was important tonight to put on the performance like we did heading into the game on Monday. Obviously, it’s a massive game, probably the biggest game in a couple of years.

“I’m delighted from an individual point of view scoring, and then obviously winning the game 3-1.”

“I felt I was getting into the right areas,” Maguire added on the missed opportunities that came in his lively performance, and his work as a provider in further goals.

“Robbie [Keane] said it to me at half time, ‘Keep making those runs, keep getting into those areas.’ It was probably the hardest one I got tonight and thankfully it went into the back of the net.

“I’ve been playing off the left a lot this season with Preston and I thought I’ve been doing really well. When the gaffer told me before the game that I was going to be playing off the left, I fancied myself to get in the positions and score a goal… score tonight like I did.

I’m just absolutely delighted. You dream of scoring for your country and it’s a long time coming from two years ago obviously, when I made my debut. But better late than never.

Maguire has, of course, scored at the Aviva Stadium before — Cork City fans will fondly remember his 2016 FAI Cup final winner at the same end of the Lansdowne Road venue. 

Reminded of that, he laughs that they were “very similar”.

sean-maguire-scores-their-second-goal Maguire scoring his goal tonight. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Look that’s my last goal I scored at the Aviva. You dream of these days – playing, and especially scoring for your country. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Another one Monday night, so, as the Dane’s come to town?

“That would be the perfect scenario,” Maguire smiled. “No matter who scores on Monday, as long as we get those three points — it would be a special Euros in the summer, potentially having two games in Dublin.

“All focus is now on Monday night.”

- Updated 22.56

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie