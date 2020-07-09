Scotland star Maitland the latest player to commit to Championship-bound Saracens

Sean Maitland carries the silverware after last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL SEAN Maitland has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens.

The 31-year-old was linked with a move away from the club after they were relegated to the Championship for repeated salary cap breaches.

However, the Sarries wing will be part of Mark McCall’s side in the second tier and is contracted with the North London side until 2022.

Maitland said: “It was a bit of a no-brainer for me. My family love it here, we’re settled and I wanted to stay because I love being here and I love what the club is about and the people that are in it.

“We’re one big family. That comes right from the top, from the owner, into the group and the academy. We’re all aligned, one big family, and for me that’s important.”

Director of rugby McCall added: “Sean has made an outstanding contribution to our club over the last four years both on and off the field.

“He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has had a great influence on some of our younger players. To have a player of Sean’s quality and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost.”

Maitland renewing terms follows Dom Morris, Ralph Adams-Hale and Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako, extending their deals at Saracens this week.

