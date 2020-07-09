This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland star Maitland the latest player to commit to Championship-bound Saracens

‘I love being here and I love what the club is about,’ said the 31-year-old wing.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 2:53 PM
34 minutes ago 570 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5145930
Sean Maitland carries the silverware after last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Sean Maitland carries the silverware after last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Sean Maitland carries the silverware after last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL SEAN Maitland has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens.

The 31-year-old was linked with a move away from the club after they were relegated to the Championship for repeated salary cap breaches.

However, the Sarries wing will be part of Mark McCall’s side in the second tier and is contracted with the North London side until 2022.

Maitland said: “It was a bit of a no-brainer for me. My family love it here, we’re settled and I wanted to stay because I love being here and I love what the club is about and the people that are in it.

“We’re one big family. That comes right from the top, from the owner, into the group and the academy. We’re all aligned, one big family, and for me that’s important.”

Director of rugby McCall added: “Sean has made an outstanding contribution to our club over the last four years both on and off the field.

“He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has had a great influence on some of our younger players. To have a player of Sean’s quality and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost.”

Maitland renewing terms follows Dom Morris, Ralph Adams-Hale and Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako, extending their deals at Saracens this week.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie