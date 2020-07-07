The Seán Cox story to be told by wife Martina in new book 'With Hope in Your Heart'

LIVERPOOL BOSS Jurgen Klopp has written the foreword for a new book by Martina Cox, wife of Reds fan Seán Cox.

“I often get asked about leadership in football but in ‘real life’ I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seán’s wife, Martina. I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me,” the Premier League champions’ manager writes in ‘With Hope in Your Heart’.

Dunboyne native, Seán Cox suffered a severe brain injury in a vicious unprovoked attack before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Roma in 2018.

‘The last two years have been unimaginably difficult,” says Martina Cox, “but our love for Seán and determination that he gets the best care possible has kept us going. It has been an uphill battle but he is making progress every day.

“The book emphasises how, with the help of family, community, Liverpool and tens of thousands of people across the world who were touched by Seán’s story, we have achieved what was thought to be impossible and we are so grateful for that.”

The memoir was co-written by Newstalk’s Susan Keogh and will be published, by Gill Books, on 23 October.