Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Tributes paid after the passing of former GAA President Sean McCague

McCague was President of the GAA from 2000 to 2003.

9 minutes ago 150 Views 0 Comments

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of former GAA President Sean McCague.

sean-mccague-2012002 Sean McCague. Source: INPHO

A native of Scotstown in Monaghan, McCague served as GAA President between  2000 and 2003.

His presidency featured the removal of Rule 21, that prevented members of the British Armed Forces and security forces in Northern Ireland from being GAA members.

Before his position at administrative level in the GAA, he enjoyed notable success as an inter-county manager with the Monaghan senior footballers.

Monaghan won three Ulster senior football titles under his watch in 1979, 1985 and 1988,  while they were crowned league champions in 1985.

At International Rules level he was assistant manager for the Ireland team in 1987 and 1990.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The 77-year-old was also previously secretary of the Monaghan county board and chairman of the GAA’s Games Administration Committee.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie