Tributes paid after the passing of former GAA President Sean McCague

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of former GAA President Sean McCague.

Sean McCague. Source: INPHO

A native of Scotstown in Monaghan, McCague served as GAA President between 2000 and 2003.

Former GAA president and Monaghan native, Sean McCague has died. He served from 2000 to 2003 and was a former chairman of the Board of Directors of Shannonside/Northern Sound Radio pic.twitter.com/R52iFZfQ1i — NorthernSound News (@NewsonNS) November 24, 2022

His presidency featured the removal of Rule 21, that prevented members of the British Armed Forces and security forces in Northern Ireland from being GAA members.

Before his position at administrative level in the GAA, he enjoyed notable success as an inter-county manager with the Monaghan senior footballers.

Monaghan won three Ulster senior football titles under his watch in 1979, 1985 and 1988, while they were crowned league champions in 1985.

At International Rules level he was assistant manager for the Ireland team in 1987 and 1990.

The 77-year-old was also previously secretary of the Monaghan county board and chairman of the GAA’s Games Administration Committee.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.