This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hull City confirm signing of Cork defender Seán McLoughlin

The centre-half has penned a three-year deal.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 26 Jul 2019, 4:05 PM
18 minutes ago 454 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4742031

HULL CITY TIGERS have confirmed the signing of defender Sean McLoughlin from Cork City. 

The transfer fee is undisclosed, and McLoughlin has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club with the option of a further, fourth year. 

Sean McLoughlin Sean McLoughlin, in action for Cork against Bohs. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Hull manager Grant McCann admitted yesterday that McLoughlin would sign for the club pending a medical today, which has evidently gone smoothly. 

“The move has been going on for the past couple of weeks now, so to finally get over here and sign – I’m delighted”, said McLoughlin.

“I’m buzzing to be here and to be a Hull City player. I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, but it’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

The 22-year-old centre-half first joined Cork’s U19s from Springfield in 2013. He then played Munster Senior League with UCC before returning to Turner’s Cross in July 2017 He has since played more than 60 times for City. 

“Seán has been brilliant for us; not just this year, but since he came in”, said Cork Head Coach John Cotter.

“Seán came through the academy here after coming in from Springfield, he left to go to UCC, got his degree and came back. That is a credit to Seán himself and shows the pathway that is there. He’s a great lad, a very intelligent lad, and the way he has done it is the right way, getting his degree.

“It just shows you what hard work and sacrifice does, and we all wish Seán the very best for the future. When a player gets a move like this, you wish them all the best; the reason a player gets a move like this is because they have been brilliant for us.”

McLoughlin has been capped at U21 level by Ireland, and was also reported to have attracted interest from Preston and Portsmouth. He joins a Hull side that finished safely ensconced in mid-table last season, placing 13th. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie