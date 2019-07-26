Hull City confirm signing of Cork defender Seán McLoughlin

HULL CITY TIGERS have confirmed the signing of defender Sean McLoughlin from Cork City.

The transfer fee is undisclosed, and McLoughlin has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club with the option of a further, fourth year.

Sean McLoughlin, in action for Cork against Bohs. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Hull manager Grant McCann admitted yesterday that McLoughlin would sign for the club pending a medical today, which has evidently gone smoothly.

“The move has been going on for the past couple of weeks now, so to finally get over here and sign – I’m delighted”, said McLoughlin.

“I’m buzzing to be here and to be a Hull City player. I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, but it’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

The 22-year-old centre-half first joined Cork’s U19s from Springfield in 2013. He then played Munster Senior League with UCC before returning to Turner’s Cross in July 2017 He has since played more than 60 times for City.

“Seán has been brilliant for us; not just this year, but since he came in”, said Cork Head Coach John Cotter.

“Seán came through the academy here after coming in from Springfield, he left to go to UCC, got his degree and came back. That is a credit to Seán himself and shows the pathway that is there. He’s a great lad, a very intelligent lad, and the way he has done it is the right way, getting his degree.

“It just shows you what hard work and sacrifice does, and we all wish Seán the very best for the future. When a player gets a move like this, you wish them all the best; the reason a player gets a move like this is because they have been brilliant for us.”

McLoughlin has been capped at U21 level by Ireland, and was also reported to have attracted interest from Preston and Portsmouth. He joins a Hull side that finished safely ensconced in mid-table last season, placing 13th.