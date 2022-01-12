Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 12 January 2022
Player of the Month award for ex-Cork City star after impressive Championship form with Hull

Sean McLoughlin was his side’s top performer in December.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago
Hull City's Sean McLoughlin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SEAN MCLOUGHLIN’S IMPRESSIVE form with Hull City has been recognised with the club’s Player of the Month award for December.

The 25-year-old centre-back received over 48% of the votes cast by fans of the Championship club, which earned him the honour ahead of team-mates George Honeyman, Ryan Longman and Keane-Lews Potter.

McLoughlin has capitalised on a long-awaited chance to make an impact for Hull over a sustained period, having had to be patient in his pursuit of opportunities following his transfer from Cork City in the summer of 2019.

The Cobh native, who was rewarded with a new three-year contract last March, has now made nine consecutive starts for Grant McCann’s side.

The most recent of those came in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Everton, when he produced an accomplished performance despite Hull’s elimination at the hands of an extra-time goal from Andros Townsend.

A former Ireland U21 international, McLoughlin was named in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

