Highly-rated Cork City defender set to sign for Championship side Hull today

Sean McLoughlin’s deal is all agreed subject to a medical, says Grant McCann.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 9:40 AM
Sean McLoughlin facing Bohemians recently.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

HIGHLY-RATED CORK CITY defender Sean McLoughlin is on the verge of signing for Championship side Hull City, with just a medical to complete today.

Hull boss Grant McCann confirmed last night that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms and the finances are done.

“There is a deal to be done there, hopefully,” the ex-Northern Ireland midfielder told BBC radio journalist Matt Dean after Hull’s 2-0 friendly loss to France’s Amiens SC last night.

“I think we’re close. I’ve known Sean for a few years now so hopefully we can get that one done. It will all be subject to medical. 

“He’s a left-footed centre-half, they’re very hard to come by,” McCann added. “He gives us more strength and depth into the group. We’ll see how he is when he comes into the group and we’ll take it from there.”

The in-demand former Ireland U21 star has been the subject of plenty of cross-channel transfer speculation over the past few months, after enjoying an impressive breakout season in 2018.

The Cobh native and former UCC defender was rewarded with a place on the PFAI Team of the Year last year, and signed a new deal with City last summer. 

McLoughlin has been a long-term target for McCann, with Preston North End and Portsmouth also declaring interest in the Corkman over the past few weeks.

