FAI optimistic of recruiting Northern Ireland's teenage star Sean Moore

THE FAI ARE optimistic they will convince Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore to for the Republic of Ireland rather than Northern Ireland.

The 17-year-old winger has broken into Cliftonville’s first-team this season and has scored twice across his side’s last three games, making 20 appearances in all. He has been playing left-wing in recent games, but has also played on the opposite flank along with left wing-back. His performances have reportedly earned interest from British clubs including Newcastle and Celtic.

The Belfast-born teenager first represented Northern Ireland at U18 level last year, playing alongside Stephen Kenny’s son Eoin in friendly games against Austria. The Belfast Telegraph yesterday reported that the FAI are chasing Moore, and The42 understands the FAI have made contact with the player and are confident that Moore is receptive to the idea.

The FAI had hoped Moore would be involved with their U19 squad at the end of last year, but there has been no game played at that level since September owing to the Fifa World Cup’s condensing of the international calendar. The FAI have asked Moore to be considered for selection for the U19 European Championship qualifiers in March next year.