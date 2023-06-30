'It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team' - Irish teenager explains West Ham move

SEAN MOORE HAS completed his move to West Ham United from Cliftonville.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international signed a three-year deal and will spend his first season as part of the Premier League club’s U21 squad.

Moore has been on West Ham’s radar for the past two years and the 17-year-old’s progress with Cliftonville was rapid having made 31 first-team appearances in 2022/23.

He scored five goals and was named in the NIFL Premiership Team of the Year as well as winning the NI Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

We are pleased to welcome Sean Moore to the Academy of Football 🖊 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 30, 2023

Academy Manager Kenny Brown said: “We are delighted to bring another talented young player to the Academy of Football, as we keep building for the future.

“Sean is a dynamic, pacey winger who we have been monitoring over the past couple of years and one we believe has a really bright future in east London.”

Moore added: “It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself.

“I would love to play for the first team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London.”