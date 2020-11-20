BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 20 November 2020
Sean O'Brien returns from his latest injury setback for London Irish opener

The 33-year-old has recovered from hip and hamstring injuries in the last year and insists he feels better than ever.

By Garry Doyle Friday 20 Nov 2020, 12:10 PM
26 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
O'Brien plays for London Irish against Worcester tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN HAS SAID his injury worries are behind him, after a year-and-a-half of pain.

The Ireland international and former British and Irish Lion is set to make his comeback tomorrow against Worcester having told The42 that he is fully fit again, after firstly a hip, latterly a hamstring injury, interrupted his first season with London Irish.

His last game was in August this year against Bath – when he picked up a hamstring problem. Prior to then he had struggled for game-time for Irish following his move from Leinster, a hip injury explaining his absence for most of last season. He has been named at No8 for tomorrow’s opener.

O’Brien said: “I feel great, I’m ready to go. Everything is good. I’d like to think there are a few more chapters in my rugby story yet.”

The club’s out-half, Paddy Jackson, is tipping Irish for a better season than last year, helped by their move from out-of-town back into the heart of London. On Sunday week they play their first game at their new home, the Brentford Community Stadium.

Jackson said: “It is an amazing place, the pitch looks brilliant, and having the excitement and vibe around London, closer to where we all live will be great for the club. Supporters, once they are allowed in there, will love it as well.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

