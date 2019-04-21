This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emotional O'Brien returning to his best as sun begins to set on Leinster career

Leo Cullen hailed the flanker’s ‘exceptional’ contribution against Toulouse.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
13 minutes ago 1,019 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602038

Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium 

IF THIS WAS Seán O’Brien’s last appearance here, it was a hell of a performance to sign off on.

Still putting his body on the line to make important tackles in the dying embers of a semi-final already won, the Tullow Tank looked a lot more like himself out there after a deeply frustrating run of injuries. 

Sean O'Brien with Charlie Faumuina and Jerome Kaino O'Brien made 12 carries against Toulouse. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

O’Brien carried and tackled himself to a standstill against Toulouse, putting in a huge shift at openside, as Leo Cullen’s Leinster dominated, controlled and suffocated the Top 14 leaders to book their place in next month’s Heineken Champions Cup final. 

The defending champions were sharp in their decision-making and execution throughout under clear blue skies in Dublin, producing moments of outstanding quality, while the forwards set a tempo and level of intensity and physicality the French were simply unable to contend with.

O’Brien was central to that in the number seven jersey on what was just his sixth start for the province during this injury-disrupted season, getting through mountains of work on both sides of the ball during a tireless and impactful 80-minute display. 

The 32-year-old, who will depart for London Irish this summer, was second only to the outstanding James Ryan in the carry charts with 12, while he made 14 tackles as Leinster enjoyed a telling superiority in the contact area, just as they had done in the RDS back in January.

O’Brien’s form and fitness has taken on added significance in recent weeks, of course, with Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier both sidelined indefinitely, and the sight of the flanker’s old spark returning here will have been a welcome one for Cullen and Leinster. 

“Seánie is an unbelievable competitor, he has worked incredibly hard to get back from his injury,” the Leinster head coach said of O’Brien’s performance, who brought no shortage of vigour and intent to the contest. 

“You can see what it means to Seanie, the way he plays. He physically throws everything he has into his performances. I thought he was really exceptional today.

“It’s not just performance, it’s how he leads the group and how he talks in the week. How he understands the threats the opposition is going to pose on both sides of the ball.

“In terms of dominating that contact area, he’s one of the best players I think to have played the game, certainly Irish guys. He’s showing again what he’s capable of.”

Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien celebrate after the game The flanker was emotional at full-time. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

While Johnny Sexton was named man of the match for a typically peerless and guiding display at out-half, O’Brien was one of a number of strong candidates for the award, including Jack Conan, Scott Fardy and Robbie Henshaw.

His performance here bodes well for Leinster’s pursuit of the double-double, with their seismic showdown against Saracens to come in three weekends, while there is also the small matter of the Pro14 run-in to come too.

“Certainly aspects of it were good,” O’Brien said of the collective performance. “We said during the week that we need to make sure we’re in control all the time and we did that for large periods of the game, built a lot of pressure and got a few scores.”

Speaking afterwards, the Ireland international became emotional when asked about his immediate post-match feelings, as his time in Leinster blue nears an end. 

“It’s a tough day for me here actually today,” he added. “The last game in the Aviva for me probably…so nice to finish with a win anyway.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie