Munster sign Exeter Chiefs centre Sean O'Brien

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Exeter Chiefs centre Sean O’Brien.

The Westmeath native will join Munster ahead of the 2023/24 season. He signs a two-year deal with the province.

O’Brien has played with the Premiership side for the past two seasons and most recently started in the club’s Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-final games.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Connacht and lined out for the Ireland U20s in 2018 with current Munster players Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan.