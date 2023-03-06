Scotland are 'a different animal nowadays,' warns Seán O'Brien

IRELAND HAVE ONLY lost to Scotland twice in the last 14 meetings between the nations and unfortunately for him, Seán O’Brien was playing on both occasions.

In 2013 at Murrayfield, Greig Laidlaw kicked four penalties to nudge the Scots to a 12-8 victory over Declan Kidney’s side.

In 2017 at the same venue, the Irish bus was late arriving and Joe Schmidt’s Ireland started poorly in a 27-22 defeat.

“It was more so that those losses were down to us not doing our jobs and the basics of the game,” recalled O’Brien today as he promoted the Ireland Legends v England legends game at Energia Park on St. Patrick’s Day.

“They were always very good at unstructured stuff and having the craic at times. Defensive width is one of the things and then when you have the ball, you starve them of it, not give them possession really, you know?

“They’re the memories I have from those two games. It’s not often we get beaten by them, is it?”

It’s a good point. O’Brien tasted victory against Scotland on four occasions, including a glorious day at Murrayfield in 2015 when Ireland hammered them 40-10 and then celebrated a few hours later when their Six Nations success was confirmed on a memorable Super Saturday.

Ireland have become accustomed to beating Scotland which is why those times in 2013 and 2017 stand out.

But Leinster contact skills coach O’Brien warns Irish supporters that Scotland are “a different animal nowadays.”

Inpho / Billy Stickland O'Brien in action against Scotland in 2019. Inpho / Billy Stickland / Billy Stickland

Gregor Townsend’s side come into Sunday’s game at Murrayfield with some momentum. They beat England and Wales to start this Six Nations and then played well for parts of their defeat away to France, recovering from a nightmare start to make it a contest.

O’Brien believes that this weekend is a “dangerous” game for Andy Farrell’s team and yet, he has faith in their ability to maintain their own excellent standards.

“With the group they have now, it is very different,” said O’Brien. “They have a lot of squad depth now. It seems seamless when people come in and out.

“Back in 2013 and 2017, was that the case? Probably not. In terms of how much this group has grown in the last while, if you go back to 2013, there may have been complacency.

“But mentally now, this group of players is so strong. There’s a great coaching group there and they won’t allow that. The environment is great. The players know themselves how great Scotland have been playing.

“There’s not going to be any complacency against these boys. They know how dangerous Scotland can be and at home as well.”

