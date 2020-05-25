This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was probably best to just keep my mouth shut' - Seán Óg Ó hAilpín on Cork strike regrets

The Rebels legend says there’s a willingness from all sides on Leeside to get the county back to winning ways.

By Adrian Russell Monday 25 May 2020, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,687 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5106680
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín on last night's The Sunday Game.
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín on last night's The Sunday Game.
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín on last night's The Sunday Game.

FORMER ALL-WINNING Cork skipper Seán Óg Ó hAilpín says he regrets the ‘filthy, callous, cold’ fall-out from the players’ strikes on Leeside in the 2000s.

Speaking on last night’s The Sunday Game, the All-Star wing-back also expressed sympathy for some of those directly affected by the various disputes with the county board — in particular, former coach Gerald McCarthy.   

“That’s one thing I do regret, the casualties, that people did have to step down,” the Na Piarsaigh’s man said when talking about Bertie Óg Murphy’s 2002 departure during the first strike.

“The worst one,” he continued, “was ’09 and the one where there’s still aftermath… the biggest casualty out of that was Gerald McCarthy. Probably one of – if not the greatest – Cork greats having to step down.

“That’s 12 years on and not a day goes by when I think back to then, if things could have been done differently?

“There are certain actions, that would have been in hindsight… I can’t speak for the other players per se but I know myself, I would have said some stuff that during that time, with proper reflection, I was probably best to just keep my mouth shut.

“At the end of the day, you had one part of the organisation which was the playing group, which were looking to go that way and you soon realise that you’re not the biggest stakeholder or power broker — it’s the county board — that ultimately govern the association in Cork. And obviously they didn’t want to go that way with us and they were going the other way.

“And we were going poles apart completely and when you have two camps going opposite ways it was only going to lead to ringside tickets in Las Vegas because the aftermath was filthy, callous, cold.

“There’s a willingness now to just get Cork back to winning ways because you can talk about strikes or such a person but the reality is Cork hasn’t won an All-Ireland since 2005.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie