This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Shea masterclass and late Kerry surge breaks Cavan hearts as Keane makes it two from two

The Kenmare youngster starred with a remarkable 0-12 tally at Breffni Park.

By Paul Fitzpatrick Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,534 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4474896
Star of the show: Sean O'Shea.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Star of the show: Sean O'Shea.
Star of the show: Sean O'Shea.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry 0-16
Cavan 0-13

SEAN O’SHEA DELIVERED a masterclass as Kerry recovered from a slow start to make it two from two after a full-blooded encounter at Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.

The Kenmare youngster booted over a whopping 0-12 (9f, 45) in a virtuoso individual performance. O’Shea kept Kerry in the game in the first half when Cavan were very much on top and, in the second, showed tremendous leadership to inspire an impressive comeback.

Cavan played brilliantly to go in leading by 0-11 to 0-7 at the interval, with just one point of Kerry’s total having arrived from play, a beauty from Paul Geaney.

Mickey Graham’s side eased into a 0-2 to 0-0 lead through an excellent Conor Madden strike and a 45 from Raymond Galligan but Kerry responded with O’Shea’s first free.
The Munster men were employing a very defensive style, with all 15 players helping out at the back at times, but Cavan — with the likes of Dara McVeety breaking the line — were punching holes in that rearguard shell.

Cian Mackey played Madden in for a mark which he converted to make it 0-3 to 0-1. The peerless O’Shea replied but two points from the excellent Ciaran Brady made it 0-5 to 0-2 on the 12-minute mark.

And better was to follow for the hosts when Niall Murray linked up with clubmate Paul Graham – brother of the manager – to curl over another quality point via the upright.

Kerry, though, refused to panic and two O’Shea frees and a 45 made it a one-point game again.

Martin Reilly and that man O’Shea (from all of 43 metres) traded frees before Kerry levelled in the 26th minute when O’Shea picked out Paul Geaney, who swung in a spectacular point, their first from play.

But Cavan finished the half in style with four unanswered points of their own, McVeety driving over a wonder-score from the right wing, Conor Rehill adding the next and Conor Madden and Jack Brady (mark) also registering to put four between them at the break.

Kerry got off the mark with a seventh point from O’Shea — another free after a foul on lively sub Dara Moynihan — on the restart and Cavan’s cause wasn’t helped when McVeety went off with what looked like a shoulder injury.

The visitors, with the wind at their backs, were slowly turning the screw. After O’Shea and Reilly each landed frees, Kerry struck. A majestic O’Shea point from play, one for Stephen O’Brien and another awesome score from the in-form O’Shea levelled the match again on 62 minutes.

And when the game was in the melting pot in the final quarter, Peter Keane’s side — who had been very defensive early on — managed it expertly, with David Moran influential off the bench.

Kerry didn’t look back, Mark Griffin, O’Shea (free) and Paul Geaney adding late points before, fittingly, the last score fell to O’Shea to round off a magnificent individual performance.

Scorers for Cavan: Martin Reilly (2f) and Conor Madden (one mark) (both 0-3), Ciaran Brady (0-2), Raymond Galligan (45), Niall Murray, Conor Rehill, Dara McVeety and Jack Brady (mark) (all 0-1).

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea (0-12, 9f, 45), Paul Geaney (0-2), Stephen O’Brien (0-1).

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)
3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars)
25. Cian Mackey (Castlerahan)

5. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)
6. Ciaran Brady (Arva)
7. Conor Rehill (Crosserlough)

19. Paul Graham (Cavan Gaels)
9. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

10. Pierce Smith (Crosserlouygh)
11. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)
12. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

13. Jack Brady (Ramor United)
14. Thomas Galligan (Lacken)
15. Conor Madden (Gowna).

Subs:

21. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels) for McVeety (39 mins)
20. Stephen Smith (Crosserlough) for J Brady (50)
18. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for C Brady (60)
8. Michael Argue (Bailieborough) for Graham (67)
26. Kevin Tierney (Ballyhaise) for Mackey (70).

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Gaeltacht)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare).

Subs:

17. Dara Moynihan (Spa) for K Spillane (32)
21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Lyne (HT)
22. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s Foilmore, 0-1) for O’Connor (63)
18. Michael Geaney (Dingle) for Crowley (66, temp.)
23. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys) for O’Brien (68).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fitzpatrick
@moefitzpatrick
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie