BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland winner takes leading managerial job with Kerry division

Sean O’Sullivan takes charge of South Kerry.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 4:28 PM
51 minutes ago 1,540 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5389425
Former Kerry forward Sean O'Sullivan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Former Kerry forward Sean O'Sullivan.
Former Kerry forward Sean O'Sullivan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Sean O’Sullivan has been ratified as manager of the South Kerry division for the 2021 Kerry county SFC.

The Cromane clubman replaces John Shanahan as manager of a side that reached the final in 2017 and were last crowned winners in 2015. They lost out to St Kieran’s in the 2020 quarter-finals.

It’s the first move into management for O’Sullivan, who has been involved in various coaching roles in recent years including with his native Cromane.

His selectors will be Ronan Hussey (Sneem) and Denis (Shine) O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) while Alan Duggan will serve as strength and conditioning coach.

O’Sullivan will also be part of Declan O’Sullivan’s backroom team with the Kerry U20s for the coming season.

He won Celtic Crosses with the Kingdom in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009.  

Meanwhile, former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice will chair a special committee tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of football in north Kerry. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The standard of player emerging from the area is of concern to the Kerry county board, with local divisional sides Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers failing to reach the latter stages of county championship in the past decade.

According to Kerry chairman Tim Murphy, the committee will make recommendations on areas such as current structures at senior and underage grades, coaching and games, primary and post primary schools, development squads, competitions and fixtures.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie