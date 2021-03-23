All-Ireland winner takes leading managerial job with Kerry division

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Sean O’Sullivan has been ratified as manager of the South Kerry division for the 2021 Kerry county SFC.

The Cromane clubman replaces John Shanahan as manager of a side that reached the final in 2017 and were last crowned winners in 2015. They lost out to St Kieran’s in the 2020 quarter-finals.

It’s the first move into management for O’Sullivan, who has been involved in various coaching roles in recent years including with his native Cromane.

His selectors will be Ronan Hussey (Sneem) and Denis (Shine) O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) while Alan Duggan will serve as strength and conditioning coach.

Looking forward to getting to work with @SouthKerryBoard senior team. A district board with a great history and tradition. https://t.co/eeRAiiIJFg — Sean O Sullivan (@SeanTheBawn) March 23, 2021

O’Sullivan will also be part of Declan O’Sullivan’s backroom team with the Kerry U20s for the coming season.

He won Celtic Crosses with the Kingdom in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Meanwhile, former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice will chair a special committee tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of football in north Kerry.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The standard of player emerging from the area is of concern to the Kerry county board, with local divisional sides Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers failing to reach the latter stages of county championship in the past decade.

According to Kerry chairman Tim Murphy, the committee will make recommendations on areas such as current structures at senior and underage grades, coaching and games, primary and post primary schools, development squads, competitions and fixtures.